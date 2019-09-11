UrduPoint.com
US Approves $6.5Bln Sale of 32 F-35 Fighter Jets to Poland - Defense Security Agency

The US Department of State has signed off on the sale of 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to Poland in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The US Department of State has signed off on the sale of 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to Poland in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Poland has requested to buy thirty-two (32) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) Aircraft and thirty-three (33) Pratt & Whitney F-135 Engines," the release said. "The estimated cost is $6.5 billion."

DSCA delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of this possible sale on Tuesday, the release said.

