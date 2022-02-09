UrduPoint.com

US Approves $70mln Possible Sale Of Rocket Systems, Related Equipment To Jordan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States has approved a $70 million possible sale of guided rocket systems and related equipment to Jordan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) Alternate Warhead (AW) Unitary Rocket Pods and related equipment for an estimated cost of $70 million," the statement said on Tuesday.

The DSCA has notified the US Congress of this possible deal, the statement said.

Jordan expressed intent to purchase 114 rocket systems along with the same quantity of Reduced Range Practice Rockets.

 The request also included support equipment, publications and technical data, personnel training and equipment, as well as other kinds of goods and services.

"The proposed sale will improve Jordan's capability to meet current and future threats on its borders and provide greater security for its economic infrastructure. This sale will provide Jordan with a long-range precision artillery support capability that will significantly improve US-Jordan interoperability and provide for the defense of vital installations," the statement said.

The deal will also support US national security interests by helping to improve security of Jordan as a major non-NATO ally, the statement added.

