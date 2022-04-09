UrduPoint.com

US Approves $73Mln Deal To Maintain Argentina's T-6 Aircraft - Defense Security Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Approves $73Mln Deal to Maintain Argentina's T-6 Aircraft - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Biden administration has approved a $73 million deal to provide maintenance equipment for the upkeep of Argentina's force of T-6 pilot training aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Argentina of T-6 aircraft sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $73 million," the release said.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale earlier on Friday, the release said.

The equipment will include "airframe and avionics improvements for reliability and integration of training munitions and external fuel tanks; aircraft and engine support equipment, components, consumables, spare parts and repair/return; publications and technical documentation," the release added.

The proposed renewal of the T-6 force will provide Argentina with the capability to meet current and future threats by revitalizing the nation's trainer aircraft capabilities and will aid in the overall development of a professional pilot corps, according to the release.

