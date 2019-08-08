UrduPoint.com
US Approves $800Mln Possible Sale Of Multi-Mission Helicopters To S. Korea - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

US Approves $800Mln Possible Sale of Multi-Mission Helicopters to S. Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United States approved a potential sale of multi-mission helicopters to South Korea worth $800 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with support for an estimated cost of $800 million," the DSCA said on Wednesday.

The proposed sale, the release added, will improve the South Korean navy's capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions.

Seoul will use the enhanced capability to deter regional threats and boost homeland defense, according to DSCA.

