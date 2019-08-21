UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Approves $8Bln Sale of 66 F-16 Fighter Jets to Taiwan - Defense Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States has approved an $8 billion military sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO [Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office] for the 66 F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and support for an estimated cost of $8 billion," the release said on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of the possible sale, the release added.

