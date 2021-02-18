US Approves $91Mln Sale of Long-Range Rocket Launch Systems to Finland - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The State Department signed off on a proposed sale of extended-range multiple launch rocket systems to Finland in a deal valued at $91.2 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Wednesday.

"The Government of Finland has requested to buy twenty-five (25) M30A2 Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) Pods; and ten (10) M31A2 Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) Pods," DSCA said in a press release. "The total estimated cost is $91.2 million."

Finland intends to use the items to modernize its armed forces and enhance its military interoperability with the US and NATO partners, the release said.

DSCA added that it notified Congress of the potential sale, as required by law.