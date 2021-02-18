UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $91Mln Sale Of Long-Range Rocket Launch Systems To Finland - Defense Agency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Approves $91Mln Sale of Long-Range Rocket Launch Systems to Finland - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The State Department signed off on a proposed sale of extended-range multiple launch rocket systems to Finland in a deal valued at $91.2 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Wednesday.

"The Government of Finland has requested to buy twenty-five (25) M30A2 Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) Pods; and ten (10) M31A2 Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) Pods," DSCA said in a press release. "The total estimated cost is $91.2 million."

Finland intends to use the items to modernize its armed forces and enhance its military interoperability with the US and NATO partners, the release said.

DSCA added that it notified Congress of the potential sale, as required by law.

Related Topics

NATO Sale Buy Finland Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

53 minutes ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

3 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

4 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

2 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.