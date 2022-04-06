US Approves $95Mln Possible Sale of Patriot System Support, Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The US State Department has approved a possible $95 million sale of contractor technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defense system to Taiwan, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of Contractor Technical Assistance and related equipment for an estimated cost of $95 million," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The possible sale of contractor technical assistance support includes training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Patriot system as well as associated equipment, the release added.