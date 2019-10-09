UrduPoint.com
US Approves $98Mln Grant To Guaido Self-Proclaimed Government In Venezuela

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Approves $98Mln Grant to Guaido Self-Proclaimed Government in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The US government has approved a $98 million grant of financial support to the regime of self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, Guaido's self-proclaimed embassy in the United States said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday by the Administrator of USAID [Agency for International Development] Mark Green, and the Ambassador of... Venezuela to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, on behalf of both countries," the statement said.

The new grant follows the earlier approval of $470 million in US humanitarian aid given to the Guaido group, the statement noted.

"The US global contribution to the Venezuelan cause amounts to $568 million. The newest resources are in support of human rights, civil society and independent media," the statement said.

Green highlighted the importance of strengthening citizenry in Venezuela and paid tribute to its resilience and strength, the statement added.

The actual Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and claim the country's resources.

