US Approves Advanced Arms For UAE Worth $23.3Bln Including Up To 50 F-35 Jets - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:24 PM

US Approves Advanced Arms for UAE Worth $23.3Bln Including Up to 50 F-35 Jets - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States has approved the sale of several advanced defense capabilities to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including up to 50 F-35 fifth generation fighter jets, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, I directed the [State] Department to formally notify Congress of our intent to authorize the UAE's proposed purchase of several advanced capabilities that are worth $23.37 billion, for up to 50 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, valued at $10.4 billion; up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems, valued at $2.97 billion; and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, valued at $10 billion," Pompeo said.

