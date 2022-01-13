US Approves Combat Aircraft Engine Maintenance Deal With Greece - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US government has approved a $233 million agreement with Greece to maintain Pratt & Whittney F-100 engines used to power F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon combat aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of Follow-on Support for F100-PW-229 Engine Maintenance and related equipment for an estimated cost of $233 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

"The government of Greece has requested to buy parts and services to support follow-on depot level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 engines to include spare, repair parts, and accessories; repair and return services; publications and technical documentation," the release added.

The deal will also include the provision of US government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical services; and other related elements of logistical and program support, according to the release.