MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization to a monoclonal antibody cocktail made by Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly for treating coronavirus patients at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

The authorized use includes treatment for those who are 65 years of age or older or who have certain chronic medical conditions," Tuesday's press release read.

According to the FDA, a clinical trial showed that a single intravenous infusion of the antibody cocktail "significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and death" during 29-day follow-up compared to placebo.

The regulator continues to evaluate safety and effectiveness of the therapy