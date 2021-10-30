US Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved the emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children ages five to 11 years old.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age," the FDA said in a press release.