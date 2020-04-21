US Approves First COVID-19 Test For Samples Collected at Home - Food, Drug Administration

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a release on Tuesday that it has authorized the first coronavirus (COVID-19) test with the option of allowing subjects to collect samples at home

"Specifically, the FDA re-issued the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) COVID-19 RT-PCR Test to permit testing of samples self-collected by patients at home using LabCorp's Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit," the release said.

The FDA said it worked with LabCorp to ensure the data demonstrated from at-home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor's office, hospital or other testing site.

The US government efforts to contain the virus continue to suffer from a shortage of tests. In most states, patients first need to suffer from symptoms such as fever and a dry cough and then obtain a doctor's permission to get tested, despite numerous studies indicating that up to a quarter of those infected are completely asymptomatic while spreading the disease to others.