US Approves First Over-Counter Spray To Treat Opioid Overdose - FDA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 08:04 PM

US Approves First Over-Counter Spray to Treat Opioid Overdose - FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that it has approved the first nasal spray that will be sold without a prescription to rapidly treat opioid overdose amid the growing number of deaths as a result of a drug overdose in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that it has approved the first nasal spray that will be sold without a prescription to rapidly treat opioid overdose amid the growing number of deaths as a result of a drug overdose in the United States.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription, use - the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose," FDA said in a press release.

Over the last 12-month period ending in October 2022, the United States health agencies reported more than 101,750 overdose deaths with synthetic opioids like fentanyl being the Primary cause, the press release said.

In December, US Under Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Wainstein said that the threat of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl is expected to grow in coming years.

Earlier this month, US Senator Lindsey Graham unveiled a plan to allow the United States to use military power against drug cartels in Mexico by designating them as foreign terrorist organizations.

