US Approves First Saliva-Based Home COVID-19 Test - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US government has approved a new at home saliva-based coronavirus test, a Federal health agency said on Friday.

"Today, the US food and Drug Administration authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing," the FDA said in a statement.

Once patients collect their saliva sample, they return it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing, the release said.

The release warned that the authorization does not apply to other sample collection methods and that Rutgers Laboratory has the only test so far that uses saliva.

In April, the FDA authorized another test developed by LabCorp that allows people to collect samples at home by swabbing the inside of their noses.