UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves Foreign Sales Of Jet-Powered Coyote Anti-Drone Weapon - Raytheon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Approves Foreign Sales of Jet-Powered Coyote Anti-Drone Weapon - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US cleared the Coyote Block 2 counter-drone weapon for sales to American allies, the developer Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Delivering this enhanced version of the combat-proven Coyote strengthens our allies' defenses against enemy drones," Raytheon Land Warfare Systems Vice President Sam Deneke said in the release.

"Block 2 is fast, effective and protects troops on the battlefield."

Powered by a jet engine, the new weapon can be launched from the ground to destroy drones and other aerial threats, the release said.

Defense websites describe the Coyote as a kamikaze drone because the machine is designed to either crash into small, unmanned aircraft or to explode nearby.

The US is developing other anti-drone weapons using lasers or microwave bursts to disable the unmanned aerial weapons.

Related Topics

Drone National University From Weapon

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

40 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

40 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

40 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.