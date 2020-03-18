US Approves Foreign Sales of Jet-Powered Coyote Anti-Drone Weapon - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US cleared the Coyote Block 2 counter-drone weapon for sales to American allies, the developer Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Delivering this enhanced version of the combat-proven Coyote strengthens our allies' defenses against enemy drones," Raytheon Land Warfare Systems Vice President Sam Deneke said in the release.

"Block 2 is fast, effective and protects troops on the battlefield."

Powered by a jet engine, the new weapon can be launched from the ground to destroy drones and other aerial threats, the release said.

Defense websites describe the Coyote as a kamikaze drone because the machine is designed to either crash into small, unmanned aircraft or to explode nearby.

The US is developing other anti-drone weapons using lasers or microwave bursts to disable the unmanned aerial weapons.