US Approves Israel Purchase Of 8 KC-46 Tanker Aircraft For $2.4Bln - Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US Department of State approved an Israeli request to buy up to eight KC-46 aerial refueling and military transport aircraft and related equipment in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release.

"The government of Israel has requested to buy up to eight (8) KC-46 aircraft; up to seventeen (17) PW4062 turbofan engines (16 installed, 1 spare); and up to eighteen (18) [GPS] receivers (16 installed, 2 spares)," the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated program cost is $2.

4 billion."

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency emphasized in the release the US commitment to Israel's security.

"It is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the release said.

The proposed sale further supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to US assets in the Mideast region, possibly freeing US assets for use elsewhere during times of war, the release added.

World

