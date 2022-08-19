UrduPoint.com

US Approves Kiev Targeting Crimea With HIMARS, Says It's Part Of Ukraine

Published August 19, 2022

The United States considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Friday, when asked whether Washington has lifted restrictions on Kiev targeting Russian territory with HIMARS systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Friday, when asked whether Washington has lifted restrictions on Kiev targeting Russian territory with HIMARS systems.

"It is absolutely US policy that Crimea is Ukraine. So, I want to be clear on that matter and at the same time, of course, we are providing Ukraine with support, capability ... but also intelligence so that they can defend themselves on the territory of Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing.

