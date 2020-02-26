US Approves Light-Attack Aircraft Sale to Tunisia in $326Mln Deal- Defense Security Agency

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:30 PM
The State Department signed off on a proposed $325.8 million sale of four AT-6C Wolverine light attack aircraft and related equipment to Tunisia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday
"The government of Tunisia has requested to buy four (4) AT-6C Wolverine Light Attack Aircraft with supporting equipment, to include...
four hundred sixty-eight (468) MK81 250 LB GP [general purpose] bombs," the release said. "The estimated value is $325.8 million."
The sale also included 60 guided bombs, 48 MK-82 500-pound bombs; 516 FMU-152 A/B fuses; and 3,290 advanced precision kill weapon systems, the release added.
The Wolverine is a reconnaissance and close-air support airplane that is powered by a single turboprop engine and can be armed with multiple weapons, including laser-guided bombs, according to media reports.