WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The State Department has approved a potential $380 million sale of six Black Hawk helicopters to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Monday.

"The Government of Lithuania has requested to buy six (6) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in standard US Government configuration with designated unique equipment and Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) with fourteen (14) T700-GE-701D engines (12 installed and 2 spares); eight (8) AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) (6 production and 2 spares); twelve (12) M240H machine guns," the release said. "The total estimated program cost is $380 million."