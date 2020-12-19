UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use - Drug Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

US Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - Drug Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US government has greenlighted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use, a regulator agency said in a statement.

"Today, the US food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the second vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The emergency use authorization allows the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the US for use in individuals 18 years of age and older," the agency said on Friday.

Related Topics

2019 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

5 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

5 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

7 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

5 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

5 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.