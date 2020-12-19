US Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - Drug Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US government has greenlighted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use, a regulator agency said in a statement.

"Today, the US food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the second vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The emergency use authorization allows the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the US for use in individuals 18 years of age and older," the agency said on Friday.