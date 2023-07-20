US Approves Nearly $3Bln Sale of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles to Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States approved a $2.9 billion sale of AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles to Germany, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.

90 billion," the Pentagon said in a press release.

The release added that Germany requested to buy 969 AIM-120C-8 missiles.