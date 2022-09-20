UrduPoint.com

US Approves New American Airlines, JetBlue Flights To Havana - Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Approves New American Airlines, JetBlue Flights to Havana - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US Department of Transportation approved a total of 14 new flights from the US state of Florida to Havana, Cuba, a notice revealed.

The notice showed on Monday that the Department of Transportation approved 13 additional American Airlines flights per week between Miami, Florida and Havana.

The Transportation Department also approved one new weekly JetBlue flight between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Havana, the notice said.

The new actions went into effect on Monday, the notice said.

In June, the United States revoked Trump-era restrictions on air transportation services with Cuba.

The Biden administration said it terminated civil air restrictions on flights between the United States and Cuba in support of the Cuban people and US foreign policy interests.

