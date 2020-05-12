WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US Interior Department said it greenlighted a $1 billion plan to build the largest solar project in the country's history.

"US Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt signed the Record of Decision (ROD) for Solar Partners XI, LLC to construct a 690-MW photovoltaic solar electric generating facility and ancillary facilities about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas," the Interior Department said in a statement on Monday.

The estimated $1 billion Gemini Solar Project, the release added, is expected to generate enough electricity to power 260,000 homes in the Las Vegas area and southern California.

In addition to being the biggest in US history, the project could also end up being the eighth largest of its kind in the world, the release said.

The project is expected to generate renewable electricity that would offset greenhouse emissions of about 83,000 cars on an annual basis, according to the release. The release also said the project could create up to 2,000 jobs and will inject over $712 million into the local economy.