US Approves Possible $104Mln Sale of 95 JLTVs Combat Vehicles to Romania - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States has approved a possible $104 million sale of 95 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to Romania, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of ninety-five (95) Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $104.

0 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Romania had initially asked for 34 JLTV combat vehicles, the release noted.

The release said this sale will not affect US military readiness, especially in Europe, but will bolster US national security objectives by improving the security of a NATO ally.

The principle contractors for this sale will be Oshkosh Corporation and Oshkosh Defense, LLC, the release said.