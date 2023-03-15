UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $104Mln Sale Of 95 JLTVs Combat Vehicles To Romania - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Approves Possible $104Mln Sale of 95 JLTVs Combat Vehicles to Romania - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States has approved a possible $104 million sale of 95 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to Romania, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of ninety-five (95) Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $104.

0 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Romania had initially asked for 34 JLTV combat vehicles, the release noted.

The release said this sale will not affect US military readiness, especially in Europe, but will bolster US national security objectives by improving the security of a NATO ally.

The principle contractors for this sale will be Oshkosh Corporation and Oshkosh Defense, LLC, the release said.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Pentagon Vehicles Sale Oshkosh Romania United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

37 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

38 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

38 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

38 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.