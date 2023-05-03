US Approves Possible $110Mln Sale of Naval Strike Defense System to Latvia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States approved a potential $110 million sale of a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System and related equipment to Latvia, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Latvia of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $110 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

The proposed sale, according to the Pentagon, does not affect US military readiness in Europe, but serves to support US national security interests by improving the security of a NATO ally.

Earlier in the day, the Euractiv news outlet reported, citing sources, that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are asking fellow NATO members to step up air defense support to bolster the Baltic part of the military alliance's eastern flank.

NATO states agreed at the Madrid Summit in June 2022 to increase their presence on the military alliance's eastern flank in order to better deter possible attacks on members and increase their defense readiness.