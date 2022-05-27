US Approves Possible $117Mln Sale of Sidewinder Missiles to Netherlands - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States approved a potential $117 million arms sale of air-to-air Sidewinder missiles to the Netherlands, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of AIM-9X Block II Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $117 million," the Defense Department said in a press release.