US Approves Possible $12.5Bln Sale of F-35 Jets to Finland - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States has approved a possible $12.5 billion sale of F35 fifth generation fighter aircraft to Finland, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement of Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft with air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground precision guided munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $12.5 billion," the statement said.

The State Department also approved a possible sale for Finland of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as weapons and related equipment at an estimated cost of $14.7 billion, the DSCA said in a separate statement.