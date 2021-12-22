UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $125Mln Sale Of 230 Javelin Missiles To Lithuania - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Approves Possible $125Mln Sale of 230 Javelin Missiles to Lithuania - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States approved a possible $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the agency said in a press release.

More Stories From World

