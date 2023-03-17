UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $150Mln Sale Of AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles To Poland - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Approves Possible $150Mln Sale of AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles to Poland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United States approved a possible $150 million sale of about 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles to Poland, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Republic of Poland has requested to buy eight hundred (800) AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles."

Hellfire missiles were developed for anti-armor use and lately used for air-to-ground strikes carried out by drones.

Related Topics

Pentagon Sale Buy Poland United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

32 minutes ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

32 minutes ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

32 minutes ago
 Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid Fir ..

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

31 minutes ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

32 minutes ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.