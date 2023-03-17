US Approves Possible $150Mln Sale of AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles to Poland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United States approved a possible $150 million sale of about 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles to Poland, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Republic of Poland has requested to buy eight hundred (800) AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles."

Hellfire missiles were developed for anti-armor use and lately used for air-to-ground strikes carried out by drones.