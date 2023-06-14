UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $160Mln Sale Of Sustainment Items For E-2C Hawkeye To France-Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States has approved a possible sale of $160 million worth of E-2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft sustainment items and related services to France, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of E-2C Hawkeye sustainment items and services for an estimated cost of $160 million," DSCA said in a press release.

According to the release, France requested to buy additional non-MDE E-2C Hawkeye sustainment items and services that will be added to a previously implemented case valued at $99.

6 million and include Engine Component Improvement Program, software updates, technical publications, US Government, and contractor technical, product support assistance.

The principal US contractor will be Northrop Grumman, the release added.

According to Northrop Grumman, the French Navy has been exploiting the E-2C Hawkeye since 1998 and is the only country other than the United States to operate its E-2 Hawkeyes from an aircraft carrier.

