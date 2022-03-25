UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $176Mln Sale Of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems To Bahrain - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The US State Department has approved a possible $175.98 million sale of multiple launch rocket system upgrades to the government of Bahrain, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $175.98 million," the DCSA said in a press release.

Bahrain requested to buy upgrades to nine M270 MLRS, including Common Fire Control Systems, Improved Launcher Mechanical Systems and other equipment, the press release said.

The effort will also include two years' spare parts, US government engineering support and other related elements of logistical and program support, the release said.

The proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Bahrain, a major non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the middle East, the release added.

Lockheed Martin will act as principal contractor for the proposed sale, which will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Bahrain for implementation, according to the release.

