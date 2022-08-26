US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pentagon

The United States has approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The United States has approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.

95 billion ... The Government of Australia has requested to buy forty (40) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters," the Pentagon said in a press release.