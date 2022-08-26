UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale Of Black Hawk Helicopters To Australia - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 12:32 AM

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pentagon

The United States has approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The United States has approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.

95 billion ... The Government of Australia has requested to buy forty (40) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Related Topics

Australia Pentagon Sale Buy United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

1 minute ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

4 minutes ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against South Africa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.