US Approves Possible $1Bln Sale of Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Qatar - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States approved a possible $1 billion sale of 10 unmanned aircraft systems and related equipment to Qatar, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Qatar of the Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) System of Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion," DSCA said in a press release.

The related equipment includes 200 Coyote Block 2 interceptors, the Counter Unmanned Electronic Warfare System (CUAEWS), Coyote launchers, Ku Band Multi-function Radio Frequency System (KuMRFS) radars, and Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2), the release added.