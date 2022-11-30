UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $1Bln Sale Of Unmanned Aircraft Systems To Qatar - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States approved a possible $1 billion sale of 10 unmanned aircraft systems and related equipment to Qatar, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Qatar of the Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) System of Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion," DSCA said in a press release.

The related equipment includes 200 Coyote Block 2 interceptors, the Counter Unmanned Electronic Warfare System (CUAEWS), Coyote launchers, Ku Band Multi-function Radio Frequency System (KuMRFS) radars, and Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2), the release added.

More Stories From World

