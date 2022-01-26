US Approves Possible $2.2Bln Sale of Super Hercules Aircraft to Egypt - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has approved a possible sale of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment to Egypt in a deal worth $2.2 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.2 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the agency said in a press release.

The State Department has also approved a possible sale of air defense radar systems and other equipment to Egypt for an estimated cost of $355 million, the release added.