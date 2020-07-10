UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves Possible $23.1Bln Sale Of 105 F-35 Fighter Jets To Japan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Approves Possible $23.1Bln Sale of 105 F-35 Fighter Jets to Japan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The US State Department has approved a possible $23.11 billion sale of 105 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Japan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of one hundred five (105) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $23.11 billion," the release said on Thursday.

