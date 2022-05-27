US Approves Possible $2.6Bln Sale of Chinook Helicopters to Egypt - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States approved a potential $2.6 billion sale of Chinook helicopters to Egypt, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of CH-47F Chinook Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.

6 billion," the Defense Department said in a press release. "The government of Egypt has requested to buy twenty-three (23) CH-47F Chinook helicopters."