US Approves Possible $284Mln Sale Of 100 Missiles To Spain - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US Department of State has approved a sale of 100 medium range air-to-air missiles to Spain worth $248.5 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Spain of one hundred (100) AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and one (1) AMRAAM Guidance Section (spare) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $248.

5 million," the statement said on Wednesday.

The sale also includes a spare missile guidance section and related parts and equipment, according to the statement.

The agency added that the new missiles will improve the defense capability of Spain and the United States through the NATO alliance.

The contract will be fulfilled primarily by Raytheon Missiles and Defense based in Tucson, AZ.

