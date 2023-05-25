US Approves Possible $285Mln Sale of NASAMS to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US State Department approved a potential $285 million sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment to Ukraine, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $285 million," DSCA said in a statement.

Ukraine requested to purchase the NASAMS, including one Sentinel Radar, a Fire Distribution Center, canister launchers, secure communications and other equipment, the statement said. Raytheon would serve as principal contractor for the deal, the statement added.

The proposed sale would neither alter the basic military balance in the region nor negatively impact US defense readiness, the statement said.