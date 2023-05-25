UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $285Mln Sale Of NASAMS To Ukraine - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Approves Possible $285Mln Sale of NASAMS to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US State Department approved a potential $285 million sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment to Ukraine, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $285 million," DSCA said in a statement.

Ukraine requested to purchase the NASAMS, including one Sentinel Radar, a Fire Distribution Center, canister launchers, secure communications and other equipment, the statement said. Raytheon would serve as principal contractor for the deal, the statement added.

The proposed sale would neither alter the basic military balance in the region nor negatively impact US defense readiness, the statement said.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Pentagon Sale Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

51 minutes ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

51 minutes ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

51 minutes ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

58 minutes ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

1 hour ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.