US Approves Possible $2Bln Sale of Hawkeye Surveillance Aircraft to France - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US State Department approved a potential $2 billion sale of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft and related equipment to France, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Monday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of three (3) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2 billion," the release said.