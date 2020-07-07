UrduPoint.com
US Approves Possible $2Bln Sale Of Hawkeye Surveillance Aircraft To France - Pentagon

Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US State Department approved a potential $2 billion sale of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft and related equipment to France, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Monday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of three (3) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2 billion," the release said.

