US Approves Possible $3.4Bln Sale of Up to 18 CH-53K Helicopters to Israel - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US State Department has approved a possible $3.4 billion sale of 18 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopters with Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.4 billion," DSCA said in a press release.