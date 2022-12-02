US Approves Possible $380Mln Sale of Stinger Man Portable Missiles to Finland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States approved the possible $380 million sale of Stinger Man Portable missiles to Finland, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles; Production Verification Flight Test (PVFT) FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles; and related equipment for an estimated cost of $380 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Finland requested to purchase 350 FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles and five Production Verification Flight Test (PVFT) FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles, the release said.