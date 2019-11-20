US Approves Possible $4.25Bln Sale Of 36 Apache Helicopters To Morocco - Pentagon
Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:12 PM
The United States has approved a possible $4.25 billion sale of 36 Apache attack helicopters to Morocco, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement Wednesday
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco of thirty-six (36) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.
25 billion," the DSCA said. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 19, 2019."