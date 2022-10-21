UrduPoint.com

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale Of SM-6 Missiles To Japan - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:33 AM

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

The Untied States has approved a potential $450 million sale of Standard Missile 6 Block 1 missiles to Japan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The Untied States has approved a potential $450 million sale of Standard Missile 6 Block 1 missiles to Japan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the release said.

Related Topics

Pentagon Sale Japan Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

1 minute ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

1 minute ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

1 minute ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

4 minutes ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects malicious campaign by Indian medi ..

Pakistan rejects malicious campaign by Indian media ahead of FATF plenary meetin ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.