US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The Untied States has approved a potential $450 million sale of Standard Missile 6 Block 1 missiles to Japan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the release said.