US Approves Possible $500Mln Sale Of HIMARS, Equipment To Estonia - Pentagon

Published July 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The US government has approved a possible sale of up to six High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million to Estonia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Estonia of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of up to $500 million," DSCA said in a press release. "The Government of Estonia has requested to purchase up to six (6) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Launchers."

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine.

The Defense Department said the aid package includes four HIMARS, 1,000 rounds of 155mm artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment. So far, the United States committed 12 and delivered eight HIMARS systems to Ukraine.

HIMARS rockets supplied to Ukraine have a range of about 50 miles (70km), according to the Defense Department.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky condemned the strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian forces by using HIMARS and called it a direct consequence of the United States' policy to supply such weapons to Kiev.

