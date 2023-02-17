US Approves Possible $670Mln Sale of HIMARS Launchers to Netherlands - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The US State Department has given a green light for a possible $670 million sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment to the Netherlands, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $670 million," the statement said.

DSCA said the package, which would include 20 M142 HIMARS launchers and 39 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead Missile Pods, would "support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" by boosting the defenses of a key NATO ally.