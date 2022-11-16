US Approves Possible $700Mln Sale of Patriot Missiles to Switzerland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States approved a possible $700 million sale of 72 Patriot missiles and related equipment to Switzerland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Switzerland of PATRIOT Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $700 million," DSCA said in a press release.