US Approves Possible $950Mln Sale Of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles To Norway - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Approves Possible $950Mln Sale of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles to Norway - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United States has approved a possible $950 million sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Norway, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Norway of AIM-120 C-8 or D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $950 million," the DSCA said in a statement.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale, the statement said.

Norway has requested to buy up to 205 AIM-120 D-series AMRAAM missiles; up to 60 AIM-120 C-8 or D-series AMRAAM missiles and four AIM-120D AMRAAM Guidance Sections, the statement said.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe, the statement also said.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the statement added.

