US Approves Possible Sale of 16 Patrol Boats Worth $600Mln to Ukraine - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States has approved a possible sale of up to 16 Mark VI patrol boats and equipment to Ukraine in the amount of $600 million, Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of up to sixteen (16) Mark VI Patrol Boats and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million," the release said. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."