US Approves Possible Sale of 16 Patrol Boats Worth $600Mln to Ukraine - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States has approved a possible sale of up to 16 Mark VI patrol boats and equipment to Ukraine in the amount of $600 million, Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of up to sixteen (16) Mark VI Patrol Boats and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million," the release said. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The agency revealed in a release that Kiev has requested to purchase up to 16 Mark VI Patrol Boats, 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems, 20 Electro-Optics-Infrared Radar (16 installed and 4 spares), 16 Long Range Acoustic Device 5km loudspeaker systems, 16 Identification Friend or Foe systems, 40 MK44 cannons (32 installed and 8 spares) as well as communication and support equipment, spare and repair parts, and personnel training and training equipment among others.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a modern, fast, short-range vessel.

Ukraine will utilize the vessels to better defend its territorial waters and protect other maritime interests," the release said. "The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

"There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," it added. "This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded."

US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper said in May that the United States delivered two former coast guard island class cutter patrol boats to the Ukrainian Navy last year.

In addition, Cooper said the United States anticipated delivering three additional island class patrol boats to Ukraine in 2021.

Cooper also revealed that Ukraine purchased 360 Javeline anti-tank missiles from the United States in 2018.

Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east and hinder the implementation of the Minsk agreements.